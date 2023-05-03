The Olive Field Series

Spain is one of the world's largest producers of olive oil, and the cultivation of olives is an important industry in many regions of the country. Andalusia is the leading region in the production of olive oil and has a long tradition in the cultivation of olive trees.





Olive cultivation in Spain is typically done in large plantations that span many hectares. However, there are also many small olive groves that are managed by families and whose olives are often used to produce high-quality, handmade olive oil. The cultivation of olives in Spain is often associated with traditional methods that have been used for centuries.





Seeing from the air, the monocultures reach far into the horizon, spiking the earth’s surface with a dotted, abstract pattern.



