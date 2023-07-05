The Palouse Series

The rolling hills in the Palouse region in the northern United States. The Palouse is renowned for its agriculture, particularly wheat farming. The fertile soil is a result of ancient volcanic activity and erosion over thousands of years.



This rich soil and a semi-arid climate make it ideal for growing wheat and other crops. In addition to wheat, other crops grown in the Palouse region include barley, lentils, peas, canola, and various legumes. These crops help diversify the agricultural landscape and provide economic stability to the region.





Flying over the scenic beauty of the Palouse in the golden setting sun evokes meditating feelings.