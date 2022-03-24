The Greenhouse Series II

The landscape of the Almeria peninsula in southern Spain has been irrevocably altered with plastic greenhouses. This area takes up to 360 km2 or about 50.000 football pitches and represents the most extensive greenhouse area in the world. The structures adapt to the landscape's topography like cells in a microscope.





Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, or watermelons are cultivated beneath the sea of plastic. Around 80% of the grown products are exported to northern Europe. A third to Germany, then France, the United Kingdom, and The Netherlands.





But while these greenhouses provide fruits and vegetables for Europe year-round efficiently, they come with their own set of issues: the area is known for its sunny but very dry climate, crops are grown almost exclusively in greenhouses and irrigated artificially. Its productivity still is 30 times higher than average European farmland. Groundwater is being polluted with fertilisers and pesticides. Some 30.000 tons of plastic waste are created each year. Some of the plastic waste is reported to run off into the Mediterranean Sea.





This series illustrates the extensive impact of human presence on earth. Our demand for products that don't grow in our proximity and the need to have them available throughout the year puts pressure on landscapes we believe we have no connection to.