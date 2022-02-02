This series of images in six movements was designed to question the boundaries

between reality and the imagination, between photography and 3D creation.



Whilst our own identities are becoming virtual in the form of avatars, the “Queen

Symphony” collection has been developed to act as both an extension and

augmentation of the body. The idea is not to have a functional item of clothing, but

rather to redesign the silhouette to reveal both a strong and unique feminine

personality.