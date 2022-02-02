Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Queen Symphony
Multiple Owners
3dfashion Clothing Digital Art digitalfashion Fashion model Photography portrait virtualfashion woman
This series of images in six movements was designed to question the boundaries
between reality and the imagination, between photography and 3D creation. 

Whilst our own identities are becoming virtual in the form of avatars, the “Queen
Symphony” collection has been developed to act as both an extension and
augmentation of the body. The idea is not to have a functional item of clothing, but
rather to redesign the silhouette to reveal both a strong and unique feminine
personality. 

As a direct continuation of post-modernism, this work forms a series of projects which
seek to ask questions about fashion and design at a time when our reality is
becoming the Metaverse.
Cette série de visuels en 6 mouvements a été composée pour questionner la frontière entre réalité et imaginaire, entre photographie et création 3D.

Alors que nos identités se virtualisent pour devenir des avatars, la collection « Queen Symphony » a été imaginée pour prolonger et augmenter le corps. L'idée n'est pas d'avoir un vêtement fonctionnel mais plutôt de remodeler la silhouette pour en révéler une personnalité féminine, forte et inédite. 

Dans la lignée du post-modernisme, ce travail s'inscrit dans une série de projets qui questionnent le design et la mode quand la réalité devient Metaverse.


Production : Magnane
Creative Direction : Benoit Challand
Creative retoucher : Nicolas Ney
Photographer : Etienne Ruggeri 
Shooting studio : Studio Le Carré
Models : Pascale, Anouk, Laura
Hair stylist : Gil

