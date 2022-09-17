The Metaverse is becoming real and something that has seemed to be a sci-fi scenario for the last decades now looks very reasonable. In a time where the boundaries between physical and digital are blurred more than ever, The Other Side challenges our perception of the unknown.





French artist Benoit Challand and Italian designer Pietro Franceschini mix their sensibilities to present a sequence of interlocking rooms. Each room reveals another face on the other side, bearing at the same time a sense of excitement and uncanniness.





Is this maybe an attempt to grasp what we are all facing or a strive of understanding our own selves?



