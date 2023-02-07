The ENTER THE WORKCORE collection blends ordinary, yet often contradictory elements to create some unique and unexpected couples. It is rolled out in the form of a range of virtual furniture which comes to life in portrayals which are reminiscent of the fashion world and showcase that which is rarely seen.





ENTER THE WORKCORE embodies a meeting between the ordinary and style with furniture which - despite its static appearance - intrinsically contains a means for movement. And in so doing, they are showcased in endless loops where the furniture comes to life almost on a catwalk.





All in perfect continuity of the artist’s work which once more combines his interest for architecture, design and fashion.