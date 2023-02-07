ENTER THE WORKCORE,
A MEETING BETWEEN THE RAW AND TANGY.
Benoit Challand is presenting a brand new series which aims at taking back an abandoned space on the outskirts of the metaverse.
Known for his luxurious and tangy interiors, this time he is grasping hold of sites which are widely disused and forgotten to develop a living, poetic and falsely asepticised universe.
The ENTER THE WORKCORE collection blends ordinary, yet often contradictory elements to create some unique and unexpected couples. It is rolled out in the form of a range of virtual furniture which comes to life in portrayals which are reminiscent of the fashion world and showcase that which is rarely seen.
ENTER THE WORKCORE embodies a meeting between the ordinary and style with furniture which - despite its static appearance - intrinsically contains a means for movement. And in so doing, they are showcased in endless loops where the furniture comes to life almost on a catwalk.
All in perfect continuity of the artist’s work which once more combines his interest for architecture, design and fashion.
