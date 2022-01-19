Polka Play

I have been spending a lot of time playing in Cinema 4D land recently, and have really enjoyed the creativity the software allows. This is a series of motion + static pieces exploring polka dots, colour, sound, 3D, abstraction, and type. Created using Illustrator, Cinema 4D, After Effects, and Photoshop. And a pencil.
MADE UP
COOL
AMPERSAND
DONUT
INFLATED EGO
Thanks for looking - I hope you enjoyed this latest work.
Some of these will be available as NFTs on OBJKT in the next few days.
More 3D exploration arriving imminently.
Best,
Charles