MURRĒ Skincare creates superior, sustainable cosmetics from clean formulations. The founders have 25 years of experience in the luxury spa and cosmetics industry and their vision shaped the company. Our studio was responsible for naming, branding, packaging and the online store.





Our vision for MURRĒ came quite naturally. During the process we started playing with ingredients as collages, and this became the main element of the packaging. Like the products, the brand feels minimalistic, fresh and artistic. Typography also plays a very important part. We decided to break the classic sans font ‘Untitled’ by Klim Type Foundry with ‘Arthemys’ by Morgane Vantorre. Raw, sculptural objects representing the ingredients mixed with minimalistic elements of the layout create the fine balance.





Print testing was carefully conducted with print house Marceli. The different stages of testing helped to achieve the perfect colors of the background and graphics. Subtle embossed details add a sophisticated feel to the packaging.











