Oio Lab creates skincare products based on natural ingredients, consisting of organic, cold-pressed oils of the highest quality and plant extracts obtained using innovative methods. The brand founder Joanna Ryglewicz runs the company with Kindness in its core. We are honored to work with conscious clients who put their full trust in us.



The founder asked us to ensure their traditional knowledge and wisdom of rituals, combined with advanced ingredients, was reflected in an innovative and artistic approach. Vibrant, illustrated blobs serve as visual representations of the essential components within their products, complementing the superior ingredients.





Design Direction, Branding, Web, Packaging, Print, Animation, 3D.





Contributors

Kuba Szopka, Sivan Roshianu, Michał Bachora, Joanna Ziemowska, Marek Degórski.



