Muralla Roja III (When the sun goes down)
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
alicante architecture españa long exposure Muralla Roja night night photography red Ricardo Bofill spain
Back in December 2016 I visited La Muralla Roja for first time. Now, five years later, I decided to visit it again. My goal this time was to create a totally different series, capturing this unique complex at sunset, night time and sunrise. 

There are not many night photos out there, so I didn't know what to expect or what the outcome would be. However, I was sure I would enjoy the experience. As the night fell down, it was just the labyrinth and myself, with the sound of the sea in the background.

In this series you can find a couple of sunset shots followed by a selection of night photos and a few more shot at early morning.
Thank you all!
Limited edition prints available. 
Please, contact at hello@andresgallardo.photography
Muralla Roja III (When the sun goes down)
Published:
Andrés Gallardo Albajar

