Frøsilo, also known as Gemini Residence, designed by MVRDV.
Copenhagen, Denmark. Completed in 2005.
Besides offering excellent waterfront views and a top location, these former silos feature a seemingly incomplete character - a bare structure. This comprises the biggest challenge of such project. The apartment floors are hung on the outside of the silos allowing each room to enjoy maximum views and flexibility.
Both bodies are covered by a glazed roof, creating a futuristic lobby in which people move up and down.
