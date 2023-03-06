Andrés Gallardo Albajar's profile
ANFITEATRO
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
Behance.net
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
Anfiteatro, built between 1983 and 1985, is a residential complex designed by Ricardo Bofill and located in Calpe, Spain. A program of twenty-seven luxury apartments, acommunity pool and solarium taking the shape of a classical amphitheater. Extending towards the cliff, the swimming pool, the true theater of the summer activities, occupies the place of the stage in the Greek tradition.
For this series I opted to include day and night photos. I also added a sunrise photo, since it would be a sin to waste the opportunity to enjoy such sunrise views. 
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
architecture Architecture Photography bofill building long exposure mediterranean night photography reflection spain swimming pool
Thank you all!
Instagram  /  Prints  /  Book  /  NFT's
Limited edition prints available. 
Please, contact at hello@andresgallardo.photography
ANFITEATRO
29
212
1
Published:

Owner

Andrés Gallardo Albajar's profile
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
Tallinn, Estonia

Project Made For

EESTI 🇪🇪's profile
EESTI 🇪🇪Tallinn, Estonia
Creatives of Europe's profile
Creatives of EuropeBrussels, Belgium
MINIMALIST's profile
MINIMALISTBrussels, Belgium

ANFITEATRO

29
212
1
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields