Anfiteatro, built between 1983 and 1985, is a residential complex designed by Ricardo Bofill and located in Calpe, Spain. A program of twenty-seven luxury apartments, acommunity pool and solarium taking the shape of a classical amphitheater. Extending towards the cliff, the swimming pool, the true theater of the summer activities, occupies the place of the stage in the Greek tradition.

For this series I opted to include day and night photos. I also added a sunrise photo, since it would be a sin to waste the opportunity to enjoy such sunrise views.