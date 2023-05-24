A BRUTALIST LOOK AT COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen is globally admired as a hotspot for contemporary architecture and design, and actually some of the most recognized studios have their headquarters there. But if you dig a bit deeper, the Danish capital has much more to offer if you love architecture.

For my last visit I made a bit of research on postmodernism and brutalism and I was pleasantly surprised with the heritage I was able able to find. And not only that, you can also find new developments bringing out functionality and raw materiality as main elements.