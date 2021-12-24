Merry Pixels - SNFCC Xmas 2021

For anyone who knows us, they most probably know SNFCC as well…

For those who don't, please have a look at the short description below:





“SNFCC stands for Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center located in Athens Greece. It is a cultural center which attracts visitors from all around the country.

Christmas is a very special period for SNFCC, as thousands of people visit it to celebrate Christmas. “





So for the 5th(!!) time in a row, we created a Christmas World for SNFCC.





2017 2018 2019 2020 Here you can see the's Campaign,'s Campaign's and’s Campaign!





But this year, the whole campaign was a game!



