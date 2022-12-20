SNFCC Xmas22 - Giant Xmas

SNFCC Xmas22 - Xmas Giants
For anyone who knows us, they most probably know SNFCC as well…
For those who don't, please have a look at the short description below:
“SNFCC stands for Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center located in Athens Greece. It is a cultural center which attracts visitors from all around the country.
Christmas is a very special period for SNFCC, as thousands of people visit it to celebrate Christmas. “
So for the 6th(!!) time in a row, we created a Christmas World for SNFCC.
Here you can see the 2017's Campaign, 2018's Campaign, 2019's Campaign, 2020’s Campaign and 2021's Campaign!
But this year, the whole campaign was about Giants taking over the cultural center as Christmas takes over our lives.
For this year’s campaign, we wanted to make a campaign that would include concepts of our previous 5 campaigns. Like a homage to our previous work. We decided to talk about Giants! Big friendly Christmas characters who would take over the Cultural Center and bring the joy of Christmas to the people. We wanted to add more characters to our proposal for this year.
Some Process
The recipe was simple but huuge!!
1. Choose some iconic parts of the SNFCC landscape which are related to specific events and illustrate them.
2. Add a Giant Christmas Character with funny and cozy poze!
3. And add some little generic characters, we used to call them “minions” in the same scale as the building and react with the Giant character in a funny way.
So we started sketching in order to find the look and feel of our Giant Friends.
We chose to make them fluffy and big, in order to look friendly and make you want to hug them.
Also we chose to have some dwarf/goblin characteristics in order to be more mythical and magical, like they popped out from a fantasy world, in order to come to our world and bring the joy of Christmas.
Apart from the human-dwarf-goblin-like characters, we created some animal-like characters.
We wanted a butterfly, a turtle, a bee and a cat, because these animals live in the big park
of the Cultural Center.
We also created a Deer and a Yeti because of our design traditions of every Christmas.
The Countdown Once again
Again for this year, we used the “November Countdown” as the starting point of our campaign.
For every day of November, we created a 10-15 sec animated video, which promoted the events that took place at the SNFCC during the celebrating season.
Every video ends with a countdown number which informs the viewer of the number of days that are left till the1st of December (the day that the celebrations start).
So we started sketching and storyboarding every scene for each day.
We had to combine our a funny action of our Giant characters with specific events in specific
places of the cultural center.
Then we had to put all the scenes in the calendar in a specific order, in order to build up
anticipation for Christmas .
Design and Illustrations
So after the sketches and the storyboards, we started illustrating and designing all the characters. From sketches to Vector, all the main Giant Characters…
… some of the little generic characters we used to call “minions”..
.. and some additional Xmas Characters making the scenes more funny and interesting.
And weird of course..
Animation, Edits, Motion
So here is an edit with a collection of moments from our campaign, in order for you to watch our world in motion.
Social Media, Animated Banners Screens and more..
Our world lived on Instagram and Facebook posts but also took over the website of SNFCC. We also made a lot of different applications for different screens and formats.
Printed Material and Merch
Apart from the digital world, we had the pleasure once again to see our characters in a bunch of different applications.
Like Posters metal stands, huge vinyl Stickers, cups, Xmas cards and more
Thank you guys for making it to the end of our Giant Xmas project.
Big shout out to SNFCC for the trust they showed us for the 6th year in a row and to all the amazing people who worked on this project.
P.S.1. Again drop us a line for ideas, for next year’s 7th-in-a-row campaign. What would you like to see?
P.S.1. Did you find the little spiderman-minion character?
Client: SNFCC (Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center)
Created by: Odd Bleat
Creative Direction / Art Direction: Yannis Zoumakis, Manos Gerogiannis
Illustrations: Yannis Zoumakis
Animation: Manos Gerogiannis, Spyros Loran, Andreas Maris
Merry Christmas to you all!