SNFCC Members Campaign

SNFCC stands for Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center located in Athens Greece. It is a cultural center which attracts visitors from all around the country.
The SNFCC membership program is a program for the community of people, who like SNFCC. With this membership, people have the opportunity to access special experiences and exclusive privileges, discounts, special offers and backstage experiences.
During the Spring of 2022, SNFCC decided to renew the visual identity of the members' program.
The new campaign would run through all communication materials of SNFCC.
To renew the visual identity we worked around 4 main illustrations, in which a participant of the program would be captured through a fresh, funky, original and insightful version without referring to something childish. We approached the renewal of the identity though a more anthropocentric way.
So we started sketching in order to create the proper compositions.
In all of the illustrations the characters are the protagonists!
They are of all ages, demographics & genders and represent SNFCC members.Also, all of them participate in situations related to member programs and enjoy a special experience, thus showing the enthusiasm and participation in all SNFCC events.
The aim was for the illustrations to function autonomously, representing each one of the member's categories.
As a base of this universe, we created 4 illustrations that illustrate each of the 4 categories of the membership program.
1. Family Member
2. SENIOR Member 3. MEMBER 4. YOUNG Member
For the YOUNG MEMBER category, we designed three characters. The first two, a girl and an LGBTQIA+ character, in a beautiful pose in the air holding glasses of wine and various foods, thus enjoying the discounts that members have at SNFCC food points. A third character in a wheelchair joins them while sharing the same enthusiasm.
For the MEMBER category we designed three characters.
The first is a ballerina in a dancing pose. Next to her, stands a young and an old character who are trying
(in vain) to imitate her pose.
The older character tries less, as he simultaneously wears VR goggles and watches a members-only virtual space tour.
At the same time the young hipster character takes a selfie of himself happy to be participating in this backstage experience.
All three stand like "giants" above the Cultural Center to emphasise on the the fact that the members are the protagonists and they feel at home in the SNFCC facilities.
For the FAMILY MEMBER category, we designed three characters on one of the characteristic SNFCC bikes. The cyclist holds the film of the vintage camera held by his passenger, who sits on the front basket of the bike, taking footages while participating in film groups exclusively for SNFCC members. In the background a little boy enjoys the process by eating popcorn while standing on top of a stack of books.
For the SENIOR MEMBER category we designed two characters and a cat. The girl participates in painting classes in the SNFCC park by stepping on a typical park chair. Next to her, the kitten helps her by holding her color palette. Next to her, an elderly character is engaged in the gardening workshop in the park and they have a beautiful interaction with each other.
Apart from each category-illustration, we wanted the illustrations to be able to function as a whole composition as well, as part of a character parade, where all the characters, next to each other, create an explosion of color & pluralism, conveying the enthusiasm that someone can experience by being a SNFCC member.
For each category of illustrations, we used a specific color from the color palette we created.
This color was also the background color for each application of each category.
Also, each illustration, in addition to its colorful version, also works in one and two-color version so that it can be part of specific applications.
In addition to the characters, various elements that are part of each illustration were used for various applications illustrating various smaller requests (such as books, plants, and other decorative elements)
In addition to the digital illustrations, a multitude of materials and applications were created, such as animated gifs, mixed media promo videos, digital banners and illustrations, facebook and instagram posts, posters, metal stands, banners, and of course anything related to the subscription material, folder, membership card, notebooks, coloring books, postcards and more.
We also created a spot for the SNFCC Members campaign. We combined the animated illustrations with some live action footages from the Cultural Center areas.
📽 Watch the spot here ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓
The campaign took over social media and the website of SNFCC. Instagram - faceboook posts, banners etc,
Client: SNFCC (Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center)
Created by: Odd Bleat
Creative Direction / Art Direction: Yannis Zoumakis, Manos Gerogiannis
Illustrations: Yannis Zoumakis
Animation: Manos Gerogiannis, Spyros Loran,
Additional Design: Agela Patsiada
Production: Marianna Papachristodoulou
Music, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering : Odd Bleat
Graphic Design: Bend
Engraved tote bag: Nasia Bania