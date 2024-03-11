SCOOT Airlines - Illustration campaign

Scoot Pte Ltd, operating as Scoot, is a Singaporean low-cost airline and a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. It began flying on June 4, 2012, covering medium and long-haul routes from Singapore to airports across the Asia-Pacific region. The airline's slogan is "Escape the Ordinary."
In January 2022, the guys from VML Singapore approached us to create an illustration system for Scoot. They wanted flat-color character-based illustrations, similar to our design style, to establish a universe representing Scoot's passengers, travelers, destinations, crew, and fleet.
These illustrations were intended for various applications and programs.
So, they came to us and said, “Let's create 100 illustrations!”
So, our job was to make a bunch of illustrations—like a hundred of them!
We covered passengers, travelers, crew, and all sorts of destinations. We made characters for every situation, all dressed up and adding a touch of tradition to the scenes.
We knew that VML would use this illustration library for a global campaign, covering digital and print applications.
Also, our characters even made it to the big screens worldwide, but we'll spill the details on that later.
Fasten your seatbelts as we fly you through this presentation, exploring characters and situations from around the world.
P.S. Remember to wear your sunglasses to shield your eyes from the vibrant Scoot-branded yellow dominating everything!
Ready?
Let's fly!
Sketches
As always, it all began with sketches!
We started by defining the attitude we wanted our characters to portray.
Our aim was to have a variety of characters, including both humans and animals, each with its own distinct personality rather than being generic.
We paid careful attention to details like clothing, sneakers, haircuts, and accessories to add more personality.
For each concept, we created various versions showcasing different poses to bring each idea to life.
For instance, one of our initial illustrations highlighted the extra legroom in a Scoot program. Our character was shown in different poses to clearly convey the enjoyment of the additional space.
Color palette
The next step involved vectorizing the sketches to finalize the illustrations.
The color palette featured Scoot's dominant yellow brand color, along with black and white. These three colors formed the primary structure of the characters. Additionally, we introduced one more color (in one or two tones) in each illustration, aiming to make the illustrations more fun and interesting.
Vectorize
Props Props Props and foods
A bounch of different local Vehicles
Buildings from around the world
luggages
The illustrations
We divided the illustrations we created into four basic categories.
1st The Passengers
We created some individual characters seated in Scoot airline seats, each representing different Scoot features such as "extra legroom," "Scoot in Silence," "Relax cabin," "Drinks and beverages," and more.
2nd The Travellers
We created numerous characters traveling with their luggage—waiting at the airport, hurrying to catch the plane, showing their destination on their luggage etc.
3rd The Destinations
In this set of illustrations, characters were portrayed in every destination that Scoot travels to. They are wearing traditional costumes, taking part in local events, tasting local foods, engaging in activities, and exploring the landmarks of each city they travel.
4rth The Scoot Crew and pilots aircrafts etc.
We illustrated the Scoot crew and the pilots wearing the characteristic Scoot uniforms.
We illustrated the Scoot crew and pilots wearing the distinctive Scoot uniforms.
Additionally, we designed a bunch of airplanes and gave our beloved Scottie Mascot Character a fresh look. To add a playful touch, we even illustrated an Earth character strolling around!
The Animations and the Campaign's global expansion.
In addition to static illustrations, our characters came to life through animation, with some animations created by our studio and others by the VML collaborators.
These animated characters appeared in some of the world's largest screens, including the Singapore Centralworld PanOramix large screen and the City Center Screen in Hangzhou, China.
Our illustrations also extended into a global campaign through various applications, thanks to the incredible team at VML. This included animated banners, posters, and prints in metro stations worldwide.
Credits
Client: Scoot Airlines
Agency: VML Singapore
Creative Director: Andres Mejia
Account Management: Mehndi Randhawa ,Cherlyn Heng
Production Company: Odd Bleat
Art Direction: Yannis Zoumakis, Manos Gerogiannis
Illustrations: Yannis Zoumakis, Spyros Loran, Maro Palara, Adamantia Chatzivasiliou, Joahna Dreli
Animation: Manos Gerogiannis, Spyros Loran, VML Partners, Emma Pallos
Producer: Marianna Papachristodoulou
