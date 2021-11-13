Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
List of circus skills. Digital paintings
Guenter Zimmermann
A human pyramid is an acrobatic formation of three or more people in which two or more people support a tier of higher people, who in turn may support other, higher tiers of people.
A traditional circus performance is often led by a ringmaster who has a role similar to a Master of Ceremonies.
The "human" cannonball act is a performance in which a person who acts as the "cannonball" is ejected from a specially designed "cannon".
Animal training is the act of teaching animals specific responses to specific conditions or stimuli.
Some jugglers use more dramatic objects such as knives, fire torches or chainsaws.
Bee bearding is the practice of wearing several thousand honey bees on the face.
Physical comedy is a form of comedy focused on manipulation of the body for a humorous effect.
44
281
8
Published:

