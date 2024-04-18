united by's profilePedro Sousa's profileCátia Lima's profileJoaquim Oliveira's profileDaniela Teixeira's profileSofia Silva's profileRenata Pereira's profile+5

Casa Miguel Torga

Casa Miguel Torga          Museography / Exhibition design            2019 – 2022

Miguel Torga, renowned as one of the preeminent writers of the 20th century, left an indelible mark on literature through his profound works. As the pen name of Adolfo Correia da Rocha, Torga's literary legacy unfolds as a captivating narrative, revealing the intricacies of the human condition and the Portuguese landscape.

Casa Miguel Torga emerges as a visual masterpiece, serving as a homage to Torga's literary brilliance. The use of striking red calligraphy commands attention, serving as a visual anchor that draws visitors into the immersive experience. As the red typography captures attention, the smaller text unveils a rich tapestry of information.

The incorporation of interactive structures further enriches the visitor's journey, offering an invitation to actively engage with the narrative, providing a dynamic avenue to delve deeper into the storyline and gain a profound understanding of Miguel Torga's life and literary contributions.


client
Direcção Regional de Cultura do Norte

year
2019-2022

location
São Martinho de Anta, Sabrosa, Vila Real

project coordination
Direção Regional de Cultura do Norte
António Ponte
Laura Castro
João Ribeiro da Silva 

museology
Direção Regional de Cultura do Norte
Amândio Felício

Opium
Ana Pedrosa
Carlos Martins
Patricia Reis
Rita Ferreira

Clara Crabbé Rocha

museography
united by
Miguel Palmeiro

design
united by
Cátia Lima
Cristóvão Fernandes
Daniela Teixeira
Joaquim Oliveira
Miguel Palmeiro
Pedro Sousa
Renata Pereira
Sofia Silva

multimedia
Evoke it

web development
Made by Sea

contractors
ESAG
Unveil

photos
LFA Fotografia / Marta Ferreira

