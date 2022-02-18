INDEX Visual Identity 2019
INDEX is an event dedicated to the relationship between art and technology, which is part of a wider program of the city of Braga as a UNESCO Creative City for Media Arts. In 2019, we presented the zero edition of 2021 first Media Arts Bienal in the city. Divided into three programming axes – Conferences, Performance and Exhibition – INDEX welcomed some of the most relevant names in the cross between art and technology.
client
Câmara Municipal de Braga
year
2019
credits
andré covas
andré duarte
beatriz marto
joana marto
miguel palmeiro
sofia silva
photos
adriano ferreira borges / INDEX
beatriz marto e joana marto / united by
2022 © united by