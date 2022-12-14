united by's profile
Teatro Municipal de Ourém
Teatro Municipal de Ourém          Visual identity            2021 — 2022

After more than 30 years of activity and without any background intervention, the old “Cineteatro" is now renovated and adapted to current requirements and with a new name: "Teatro Municipal de Ourém”. Of the renovation project, the construction of the support body stands out, which houses dressing rooms, offices, etc. This new body, presenting a vertical character, contrasts with the brutalist character of the building, positioning it in a certain contemporaneity, informing and inspiring a path for the brand.


client
Câmara Municipal de Ourém

year
2021 – 2022

credits
André Duarte
Beatriz Marto
Cátia Lima
Cristóvão Fernandes
Francisco Branco
Joana Marto
Maria Brito
Maria Jorge
Miguel Palmeiro
Lara Trindade
Pedro Martins
Pedro Sousa

architectural project
GLCS architects 

photos
Ivo Tavares Studio

awards
BID 22 / selected / Graphic design and visual communication

