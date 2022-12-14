



After more than 30 years of activity and without any background intervention, the old “Cineteatro" is now renovated and adapted to current requirements and with a new name: "Teatro Municipal de Ourém”. Of the renovation project, the construction of the support body stands out, which houses dressing rooms, offices, etc. This new body, presenting a vertical character, contrasts with the brutalist character of the building, positioning it in a certain contemporaneity, informing and inspiring a path for the brand.







