Teatro Municipal de Ourém Visual identity 2021 — 2022
After more than 30 years of activity and without any background intervention, the old “Cineteatro" is now renovated and adapted to current requirements and with a new name: "Teatro Municipal de Ourém”. Of the renovation project, the construction of the support body stands out, which houses dressing rooms, offices, etc. This new body, presenting a vertical character, contrasts with the brutalist character of the building, positioning it in a certain contemporaneity, informing and inspiring a path for the brand.
client
Câmara Municipal de Ourém
year
2021 – 2022
credits
André Duarte
Beatriz Marto
Cátia Lima
Cristóvão Fernandes
Francisco Branco
Joana Marto
Maria Brito
Maria Jorge
Miguel Palmeiro
Lara Trindade
Pedro Martins
Pedro Sousa
architectural project
GLCS architects
photos
Ivo Tavares Studio
awards
BID 22 / selected / Graphic design and visual communication
Câmara Municipal de Ourém
year
2021 – 2022
credits
André Duarte
Beatriz Marto
Cátia Lima
Cristóvão Fernandes
Francisco Branco
Joana Marto
Maria Brito
Maria Jorge
Miguel Palmeiro
Lara Trindade
Pedro Martins
Pedro Sousa
architectural project
GLCS architects
photos
Ivo Tavares Studio
awards
BID 22 / selected / Graphic design and visual communication
2022 © united by