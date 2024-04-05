Sandra Rilova's profile

Fundación Telefónica

Sandra Rilova
Behance.net
Cultura en Digital 2023

Client: Fundación Telefónica
Year: 2023

Illustrations for the publication Cultura en Digital 2023 - a joint project by Fundación Telefónica and Cátedra Telefónica of the University of Málaga.
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
editorial Editorial Illustration Digital Art concept visual identity conceptual ILLUSTRATION concept art
Fundación Telefónica
Published:
Sandra Rilova's profile

Owner

Sandra Rilova's profile
Burgos, Spain

Fundación Telefónica

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields