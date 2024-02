How to Build Trust





Client Harvard Business Review

Art Direction Carey Bass





​​​​​​​Last year, Harvard Business Review commissioned me to create a series of illustrations on the topic of "How to Build Trust" for their Special Issue Winter 2023. The series includes four illustrations, each for a different article that explores the overall theme of how trust works. I enjoyed working on this project and had fun exploring metaphors related to the topic.

​​​​​​​