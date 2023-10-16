H.C.Andersen Museum - Illustrations

Client: Hans Christian Andersen Museum

Agency: EVENT Communications

Year: 2018 / 2020

From 2018 to 2020, I had the opportunity to work on the New Hans Christian Andersen Museum in Odense, Denmark. EVENT Communications, a global exhibition/ experience design agency, contacted me for the project.

I was tasked with creating all the illustrations for the museum. They were searching for an illustration style reminiscent of Andersen's own whilst bringing a contemporary look and feel. The illustration style needed to be detailed yet abstract, allowing layering of storytelling whilst enabling visitors to fill in the gaps with their own imagination. It should also have the ability to be both friendly and sinister, reflecting some of the double meaning of the writer's work.

All the work was done in two phases, printing and media.





The art direction was led by Stuart Williams and Eithne Owens from EVENT team, alongside Henrik Lübker

from HCA Hus.





As an illustrator, this was a thrilling, enormous, frightful and a big challenge. It's my biggest project so far and