Brand New Logo and Identity

A key part of this evolution was streamlining and improving our social media content. One recurring piece of feedback we heard about our Instagram feed is that the thick Brand New-branded borders were too much so we finally got rid of those. This actually led us to adopt a new, subtle recurring element in our content, a thick rule at the top of each post or story. It’s not like it’s a super identifiable element but it’s a connecting thread across social media content. We are also now introducing weekly reels summarizing all of the projects shown the week prior. They get a bit long but if you have time to spare, it’s a fun watch. Fun fact about all of the motion work above… it’s all done in… Keynote. LOL. We have a slim understanding of After Effects so in an effort to be as self-reliable as possible we are using the tools we know inside and out, so we have some relatively fancy templates in Keynote to produce all of this on a daily basis.

