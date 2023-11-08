2023 Brand New Conference Identity

Fake BNConf Pizza Brands





With the vernacular of small pizza joints defined as our go-to visual language we loaded all the fonts we usually avoid — Brush Script, Dom Casual, Lithos, Rosewood, Tekton, Algerian (like, Algerian!) — and started designing. No design is the same, only a couple of more than 20 typefaces are repeated, and they all vary in their quality of design. Some look as if they were designed without a budget or technical know-how by the owner using Microsoft Word and others are more purposely well designed as if the owner had hired a designer. Everything is only two colors (red and green) and the copywriting adapts the typical messaging on pizza boxes to promote the family values of BNConf. For the sake of variety, 6 of the 12 brands use the full “Brand New Conference” name and 6 use the “BNConf” shorthand. At this point we also set the rule that any time these appeared they had to be on top of a kraft paper texture… they would never exist on white. To translate the imperfectness of pizza box printing to digital applications we did some subtle Photoshop work to make the type look as if its ink was seeping into the kraft paper and all of their edges were made wobbly because printing on kraft never yields crisp printing. For both fun and a 1940s nostalgic patina we added a jittery, low-frame rate texture animation to each of the designs that later informed a lot of the motion work.

