2022 Brand New Conference Identity

Not pictured above is the moment where the three letters on the left side – “BNC” — came crashing down as we were re-lowering them to make some adjustments. The black fishing line that kept the letters together was so thin and sharp that as the letters fell, the line cut into them but, luckily, not enough to completely disfigure them. After recouping and reinforcing as much of the letters as we could they went back up and there was this magical moment where the light technician at the venue — after waiting hours for us to get the letters up — did what she was there to do and the way she illuminated the letters made them look one thousand times better than we imagined. Like, we assumed they were going to look okay, but once they were up there and illuminated they were so damn cool. We would also like to say we planned this in advance but we didn’t expect that all of the photos attendees would take of the speakers on stage would be so perfectly branded with the “BNC” / “ATX” letters always appearing on the photos and looking stunning.

