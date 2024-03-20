Leonardoworx LWX's profile

ONE OF A KIND

Leonardoworx LWX
3D surreal colorful plexiglass concrete Abstract Art Modern Design floating fantasy digital illustration
ONE OF A KIND
This artwork's collection shows my constant research for new handmade textures,
compositions, shapes, maintaining my personal playful look&feel.
Why i called this collection "One of a kind"?
Each abstract artwork shows a different mood and feeling i had while i was creating it, trying to communicate through each composition.
I'm always in search for the perfect balance between forms, materials, lighting and color palettes.. or, at least, for what is my idea of perfection (that includes always human imperfections).
Enjoy!
Published:
Florence, Italy

