"Dual" is a typographic poster series focused on enhancing the vibes you feel watching two colors together.
So i selected 16 colors for 8 color combinations with the result of 8 artworks with 8 different moods due to the visual result of the chromatic combinations.
If you follow my work, is not a secret that in my artworks i use to put many colors in my compositions.
So, this was an exciting experiment, forcing myself to use only 2 main color shades for each artwork, in a "poster" layout.
Last but not least, i was curious to describe each color with its proper name,
that's why each color  is visually described with the letters that compose its proper shade name.
Hope you enjoy this gallery as i did during the process of making it!
