WELCOME TO MY WORLD

I would like to start this 2024 showing you my actual aesthetic and perception of the world through this gallery.



Each artwork is the result of a constant research between colors, shapes and materials.

I'm obsessed by abstract compositions with vibrant colors, as well by 3D lettering and handmade textures applied to single objects of each artwork.

Sometime in a simpler and clean way, sometime in a more complex and elaborated execution, but always with a joyful and inspired approach.