Radion Amsterdam

New identity and website for Radion Amsterdam, one of Amsterdam’s longest standing club venues.

In close collaboration with the team behind the club, we created a new identity that revolves around the multi-layered architectural structure of the building. The mission was to shed new life within the iconic ‘R’ symbol that has been around for almost a decade, while unifying the variety of events that are being hosted at the location.

Through a grid-based system, an animated visual language, and a holistic web-experience, we built a future-proof fundament while staying true to first-day recognizability.​


​​​​​​
