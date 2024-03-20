New identity and website for Radion Amsterdam, one of Amsterdam’s longest standing club venues.



In close collaboration with the team behind the club, we created a new identity that revolves around the multi-layered architectural structure of the building. The mission was to shed new life within the iconic ‘R’ symbol that has been around for almost a decade, while unifying the variety of events that are being hosted at the location.



Through a grid-based system, an animated visual language, and a holistic web-experience, we built a future-proof fundament while staying true to first-day recognizability.​







