Jonge Harten 2023: Stay With The Trouble

Campaign design and identity re-fresh for Jonge Harten 2023, a nine-day festival for young people filled with theater, performance, dance, workshops and more. At Jonge Harten, theater makers set the agenda. Not politicians, scientists or multinationals, as happens in so many other places. Together they give their view of the future. But the future cannot be shaped without young people; after all, they are the future. That's why at Jonge Harten you, as a young person, are invited to see yourself as the creator of your own life and make your voice heard.



Themed ‘Stay with the Trouble’, this edition is an invitation to pause at times when things are difficult or challenging. To stop thinking immediately in terms of solutions, but rather to examine what you are experiencing. In this way you will see that movement will start automatically and you will see possibilities you had not thought of at first.



Jonge Harten 2023 took place from 17—25 November throughout the city of Groningen, the Netherlands.