Sonus Festival



Identity re-fresh for the 10th anniversary of Sonus Festival (by Time Warp & We Love Sound), one of Croatia’s most iconic beach festivals happening right on the shores of Pag Island.





In close collaboration with the team behind the festival we developed a new identity system that fully evolves around the original Sonus symbol, introducing a grid based design system, a fresh set of bright colors inspired by Croatian natural elements and new rules for typography and motion. All forming the base for a modern visual identity which will be used in the years to come.







