Tim Tijink's profile

Sonus Festival

Tim Tijink
Behance.net
Sonus Festival

Identity re-fresh for the 10th anniversary of Sonus Festival (by Time Warp & We Love Sound), one of Croatia’s most iconic beach festivals happening right on the shores of Pag Island.

In close collaboration with the team behind the festival we developed a new identity system that fully evolves around the original Sonus symbol, introducing a grid based design system, a fresh set of bright colors inspired by Croatian natural elements and new rules for typography and motion. All forming the base for a modern visual identity which will be used in the years to come.



identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
identity branding brand identity festival Croatia summer electronic music poster motion graphics sonusfestival
Sonus Festival
Published:
Tim Tijink's profile

Owner

Tim Tijink's profile
Groningen, Netherlands

Sonus Festival

Identity re-fresh for the 10th anniversary of Sonus Festival, one of Croatia’s most iconic beach festivals happening right on the shores of Pag I Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives