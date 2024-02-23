Revista Barraquer

Forma & Co's profile

With nearly 50 issues and more than fifteen years of uninterrupted publication, Barraquer Magazine stands as one of the most iconic elements of the Barraquer Ophthalmology Center. It covers interesting topics through interviews, science articles, cultural reccommendations, the center’s news and all kind of curiosities related to the eye.
We were commissioned to lead a thorough redesign of this publication, takin in aspects like art direction, layout design, illustration, edition or coordination.




magazine editorial art direction cover Photography ILLUSTRATION design publication Layout book
Cover photography by Anna Huix 

For the first three covers of the magazine’s relaunch, we collaborated with the talented photographer Anna Huix. The brief was to capture the essence of the building, focusing on its unique architectural and decorative elements while retaining a human perspective. From the resulting photos, we selected three to showcase the variety of people and spaces within the center.





