Revista Barraquer

With nearly 50 issues and more than fifteen years of uninterrupted publication, Barraquer Magazine stands as one of the most iconic elements of the Barraquer Ophthalmology Center. It covers interesting topics through interviews, science articles, cultural reccommendations, the center’s news and all kind of curiosities related to the eye.

We were commissioned to lead a thorough redesign of this publication, takin in aspects like art direction, layout design, illustration, edition or coordination.