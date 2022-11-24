S3 Illustration Family

Born in 1991, S3 (formerly Super3) is Televisió de Catalunya's children's TV channel (0-6 years). Facing the new era of media, S3 implemented a new, colorful and geometric brand and on-air look in 2022.





We were commissioned to design a set of puzzle-like illustrations inspired by Montessori and Bauhaus, having the new logo as a reference. The brief was to be extremely synthetic, modular and geometric, while playing with the brand's colors and shapes.