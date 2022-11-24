Blog
S3 Illustration Family
Forma & Co
S3 Illustration Family

Born in 1991, S3 (formerly Super3) is Televisió de Catalunya's children's TV channel (0-6 years). Facing the new era of media, S3 implemented a new, colorful and geometric brand and on-air look in 2022.

We were commissioned to design a set of puzzle-like illustrations inspired by Montessori and Bauhaus, having the new logo as a reference. The brief was to be extremely synthetic, modular and geometric, while playing with the brand's colors and shapes.

The illustrations were later animated in collaboration with motion designer Gerard Mallandrich.


S3 Illustration Family
S3 Illustration Family

