With liquid fertilizer for houseplants, Bleume makes nourishing living things a more beautiful practice. Inspired by the blue hour, we crafted their identity around the Bleume Hour—a period of plant possibility when flowers bloom, tendrils twist, leaves unfurl and the garden grows. From its blue hue to its elevated bottle and embossed foil detail, Bleume celebrates the joy of growing by bringing a special sensibility to indoor gardening.