HartSpan's products use natural ingredients to prevent illness, relieve discomfort, and help you live a healthier, longer life. HartSpan’s first product, Khelp, prevents heartburn and acid reflux using seaweed to create a soothing gel barrier. Pure, potent and proven, Khelp safely and effectively prevents symptoms so they don’t limit life—a true game changer for pregnancy and chronic acid issues.





To illustrate naturally ingenious ingredients, we added a touch of sinuousness to a clean, modern wordmark, creating an organic feel. The color palette we chose feels enduring, vibrant and strong, evoking longevity. The tagline Solutions from the Natural World brings the brand story to life with a clear, elevated message. An organic kelp shape adds a touch of illustrative interest to the packaging suite while natural textures elevate layouts. Throughout the suite, design and messaging balance the natural and clean, expressive and effective, to convey clinically-tested natural ingredients and holistic solutions.