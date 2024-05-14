Meet Yacht Water, a sparkling water collection created by founder, investor and author Arlan Hamilton. Born from a joke about splashing the powerful with your yacht, Yacht Water is a tongue-in-cheek take on the luxury lifestyle, designed to bring more people onboard with healthy alternatives to soda.



For Yacht Water, we created a cohesive brand identity with an elevated aesthetic, humorous perspective and serious mission. In playful messaging, we encourage drinkers to picture their future success as revenge for today’s setbacks, and to enjoy the win. We created the Make Waves message to remind the underestimated that the world needs their perspectives. And activated it as a rallying cry that frames brand outreach, awareness and impact efforts.



We brought the boldness of the Yacht Water brand name to an elevated place with a serif that felt light, exquisite and airy. Throughout the identity, we used the horizon to symbolize a prosperous future. Using Arlan’s signature purple palette, we created a subtle gradient to represent the yacht’s sunset view of the horizon over the water. Waves in unexpected shapes and colors add a bold, graphic pop to cans and boxes. In ad layouts, we extended these waves out from the can, to represent refreshment, inspiration and impact that lasts beyond the present moment. In packaging, we nodded to the nautical. And created a special version of the box to accompany Arlan to book release events, building excitement for the brand.

