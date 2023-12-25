✨ Various Illustrations - 2023 ✨
Waft
Flora
Vidhoorathayil kannum Nattu 👁️
A portrait from Bangalore Metro station
Watch your moth!
Fructuous 🍋
In the early morning's golden hue,
A woman walks with a rooster, true.
🐔🌺🌞
A woman with a pot, a soul so serene,
In a world that's chaotic, she was a calming scene.
✨🏺✨
36 DOT - i
Goddess
Diwali creatives did for GoodNotes App
Diwali stickers
✨Supervision✨
Mixed media on paper
रानी - The Queen 👸
In a tranquil garden, where serenity weaves,
A woman with a lotus, her spirit conceives.
Graceful and poised, she stands by the pond,
Where lotus blooms dance, in reflections beyond.
Her eyes, deep pools of wisdom and grace,
Hold stories untold, a serene embrace.
Petals unfurl, whispers of secrets unfold,
In the language of flowers, a tale to be told.
🪷
