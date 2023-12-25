Illustrations 2023

In a tranquil garden, where serenity weaves,

A woman with a lotus, her spirit conceives.

Graceful and poised, she stands by the pond,

Where lotus blooms dance, in reflections beyond.

Her eyes, deep pools of wisdom and grace,

Hold stories untold, a serene embrace.

Petals unfurl, whispers of secrets unfold,

In the language of flowers, a tale to be told.





🪷







___