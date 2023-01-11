Muhammed Sajid's profile
Illustrations 2022
Muhammed Sajid
Various Illustrations 2022
I choose radiant gems
For the shadow that looms
I choose pretty flowers
For a new hope that blooms
I choose my drape to question
The patterns of the past
I choose bold red lips
To vent emotions amassed
I choose to wear my pride
Until dusk turns to dawn
I choose to choose this time
For my choice won't be a pawn
✍️ Vaidehi 
Happy Diwali
Client: Cocacola
Pollination
 🌺🦋🌺

Collaboration with @bira91beer x @kulturelabco.
Imagined in India to me is being authentic, raw and connected to our roots.
We want to empower the youth to embrace their brown culture & roots without patronising them.
The flavour: Brown Ale: a blend of English Nut Brown Ale and the Antwerpian Amber with strong notes of Coconut and Vanilla.
Padharo mhare desh 🐪
Colours unfaded by time - Tinted with the vivid hues of Rajasthan's vibrant heritage handed down from generation to generation, its folk tradition sits beautifully adorned, unfazed by time, elegantly perched, between history and eternity.
Still here still life
The Tusk That Did the Damage
Author: @taniajam
Client: @vintagebooks
