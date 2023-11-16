✨STILL LIFE✨

A woman's head serves as the canvas for a confluence of disparate yet thought-provoking elements. The melting television on her head becomes a symbol of the influence of media and its malleability in shaping thoughts. The knife positioned on the TV hints at the double-edged nature of the information it disseminates, capable of both harm and revelation. Adjacent to this, a hand is portrayed, engaged in an enigmatic game of cards, reminding us of the unpredictability of life's hand and the choices we make.

