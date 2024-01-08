Client: Casas
Type of work: Art direction and graphics
Campaign illustrations: Miguel Ángel Camprubí
Motion: Marta Gallego
Photos: Álvaro Picca
Realization: 2023
Among all Catalan brands, Casas is arguably one of the most well-known. In order for it to continue being that way, and in honor of its centenary in 2023, we have been hired to retouch the brand. We simplify the squares, update the typeface, and update the entire visual system. We outfit the new brand with fresh elements to mark its next 100 years of existence.