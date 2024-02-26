Client: La Fuga
Type of work: Art direction and graphics
Type of work: Art direction and graphics
Illustrations: Nuri Galbe
Photos: Álvaro Picca
Realization: 2023
Photos: Álvaro Picca
Realization: 2023
La Fuga is, above all, a gathering spot, catering to both cyclists of all levels and non-cyclists who appreciate Italian gastronomy. Situated in the heart of Barcelona, La Fuga was conceived as a culinary venture grounded in the principles of authenticity, simplicity, and transparency. Our offerings include specialty coffee brewed from Faema beans and a thoughtfully curated selection of products.