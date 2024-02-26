Jordi Masdeu Studio's profileJaume Serradelarca's profile

La Fuga

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
Client: La Fuga
Type of work: Art direction and graphics
Illustrations: Nuri Galbe
Photos: Álvaro Picca
Realization: 2023
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
La Fuga is, above all, a gathering spot, catering to both cyclists of all levels and non-cyclists who appreciate Italian gastronomy. Situated in the heart of Barcelona, La Fuga was conceived as a culinary venture grounded in the principles of authenticity, simplicity, and transparency. Our offerings include specialty coffee brewed from Faema beans and a thoughtfully curated selection of products.
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
graphic design brand identity logo restaurant Hospitality Coffee Cycling Bike Food ilustration
La Fuga
Published:
Jordi Masdeu Studio's profileJaume Serradelarca's profile
Multiple Owners

Owners

Jordi Masdeu Studio's profile
Barcelona, Spain
Jaume Serradelarca's profile
Barcelona, Spain

La Fuga

La Fuga is, above all, a gathering spot, catering to both cyclists of all levels and non-cyclists who appreciate Italian gastronomy. Situated in Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields