Client: TheTable
Type of work: Art direction and graphics
Naming: Usted
Motion: Marta Gallego
Photos: Álvaro Picca
Realization: 2023
TheTable is a new concept of counseling and management. Close and personalized treatment, but with a technological basis that facilitates the life of the management.
The main focus of the new brand is the proposal of services with the customer in the center, presenting this work table as the meeting space where to solve all the legal and fiscal problems of the professional field. TheTable is a brand that brings simplicity to the complicated world of counseling. A place that we share with our clients puts us at the same height, allows us to talk and meet, take a coffee, work together.