







Georges Briard was an eclectic high-end homeware company founded in 1947. Well known for its unique approach to glassware, dishware and everything in between, the brand was inspired by eastern Europe folk craft, the avantgardes, popular culture and traditional decorative motifs. From the 1950s to the ’80s its signature became synonymous with a whimsical, extravagant, even ironical take on luxury.





In 2021, after thirty years out of the market, CRSL was challenged with the task of creating a new brand identity to support the relaunch of Georges Briard as a protagonist in contemporary homeware. Our main goal was to create a modern yet nostalgic look and feel that would appeal to a new generation of design enthusiasts while also retaining the brand’s original charm. The result is a fresh and contemporary look that still paid homage to the brand’s history.







