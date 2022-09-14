Modena FC 1912





In 2021 CRSL Carosello Lab was chosen by Modena FC to work on a full rebranding with the goal of accompanying the society into a new era.





Inspired by its rich heritage, but looking ahead to the future, we designed a bold brand identity that goes beyond the football pitch, reaching new generations and strengthening the relationship with traditional supporters.





As always in our design approach, we delved deep into research and analysis. The Club 110 years of history are a fertile ground full of visual inputs that stimulate curiosity and imagination. Parallel to this research we engaged the club in a constant dialogue, creating the common ground where we passionately worked together for almost one year.

