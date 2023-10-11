Alibaba — Illustration system

Our first system for an Asian client, playing globally: a portal where dynamic characters and playful shapes explore endless possibilities.
More on illo.tv/alibaba
We embraced outlines, dynamic poses, and the concept of a portal, creating a visual language. Two main challenges have been: (1) Crafting relatable visuals for B2B small businesses that resonate with dynamism without corporate stiffness. (2) Infusing playfulness subtly, using a simple visual treatment with black outlines with hints of orange (and lilac, just for hero content).
We were inspired by the two main and iconic elements that represent the Alibaba core brand: the window, and the globe. The idea was to use them to create a connecting portal among places.
Shapes and people can travel and move geographically between them, from one place to the other, conveying one of the most important Alibaba's strengths: the delivery service.
Guidelines are more than rules: they’re our creative blueprint. With the Alibaba.com Illustration System, we’ve not only designed captivating visuals but also provided essential guidelines. These aren’t rigid standards but a foundation, ensuring consistency across Alibaba.com’s global reach. These guidelines keep the system logical, assuring that it remains a cohesive and evolving entity.
Thanks for watching :)
Creative Direction Ilenia Notarangelo & Cristina Pasquale + Design Lead Sofia Buti + Animation Lead David Cubitt + Illustration Alessandra Marin + Animation Riccardo Chiara + Producer Ani Karamanukyan, Daniel Ceballos & Republic Studios + Portfolio Sound Design Fabrizio Martini + Portfolio Giovanna Crise