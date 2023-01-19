Strava | Illustrations

We have been commissioned by Strava to design the 2023 challenge badges: the result? Quirky and fun characters, in very dynamic poses, for 20 sport disciplines.
The global fitness app asked us to create a batch of 20 badge illustrations that would take the Strava visual experience to a next level. Enter an entire range of inclusive, genderless and super dynamic characters to accompany Strava users across various sport activities, levels and tiers. As the challenge badges are static withing the UI, we played with exaggerated proportions, super perspectives and emphasized tilts to add movement to the static images.
— All sports
— Hike
— Yoga
— Run
— Recover athletics
— Snow
— Commute
— Walk
— Strength
— Water
— Bike
— E-bike
We also re-design the in-app layout, making sure that the new badges would fit perfectly.
To add to the challenge we also made 12 colour variations for every badge, one for each month of the year, whilst also keeping the Strava distinct orange in mind.
Thanks for watching :)
Credits — Creative Direction Cristina Pasquale + Illustration Lead Sofia Buti + Illustration Alessandra Marin & Jorge Gallardo + Portfolio & Animations Giovanna Crise & Valerio Di Mario + Producer Ani Karamanukyan & Daniel Ceballos
