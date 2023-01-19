ILLO Studio's profile
Strava | Illustrations
ILLO Studio
Behance.net
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


We have been commissioned by Strava to design the 2023 challenge badges: the result? Quirky and fun characters, in very dynamic poses, for 20 sport disciplines.

see more on illo.tv/strava





The global fitness app asked us to create a batch of 20 badge illustrations that would take the Strava visual experience to a next level. Enter an entire range of inclusive, genderless and super dynamic characters to accompany Strava users across various sport activities, levels and tiers. As the challenge badges are static withing the UI, we played with exaggerated proportions, super perspectives and emphasized tilts to add movement to the static images. 




— All sports

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Hike

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Yoga



— Run

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Recover athletics

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Snow

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Commute

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Walk

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Strength



— Water

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— Bike

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector


— E-bike

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector
app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector




We also re-design the in-app layout, making sure that the new badges would fit perfectly.



To add to the challenge we also made 12 colour variations for every badge, one for each month of the year, whilst also keeping the Strava distinct orange in mind.

app design badge character animation Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics sport UI vector



Thanks for watching :)

Credits — Creative Direction Cristina Pasquale + Illustration Lead Sofia Buti + Illustration Alessandra Marin & Jorge Gallardo + Portfolio & Animations Giovanna Crise & Valerio Di Mario + Producer Ani Karamanukyan & Daniel Ceballos




Strava | Illustrations
145
463
9
Published:

Owner

ILLO Studio's profile
ILLO Studio
Turin, Italy

Strava | Illustrations

Strava commissioned us to give their iconic challenge badges a design makeover – just the perfect project to kick-start 2023!

145
463
9
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields