Nike—SebCoe Building Graphics





For Nike’s SebCoe building at their World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, Hybrid worked to bring the multi-level space to life with expansive hand painted murals, stretching the length of each floor.





These murals explored themes around community, equality, and inclusivity in sports, using each floor to explore a different theme. The focus was on highlighting key campaigns, products, and athlete stories, using Nike athletes as inspiration.





The aim was not only to showcase Nike's contributions to sport but also to emphasize their commitment to giving a voice to underrepresented communities.





—



Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com

Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski

Design: Olivia Ward, Nick Paff, David Weber





