Mohawk—Paper With a Plan—Sustainable





"The Material is the Message," tells the story of 6 different installations, dwellings, sculptures, objects, or other artifacts that are created using alternative materials or methods. Mohawk’s Sustainable Collection provides a powerful opportunity to add substance to sustainable storytelling. From hemp stalks to recycled cotton fiber, to the highest levels of PCW fiber and environmental certifications, these papers’ origin story is evident in every sheet.



Our partners at Mohawk said it best: “We hope that by sharing these stories, we inspire makers of all kinds to explore a more environmental approach to their craft just as we have done with our Sustainable collection of papers made with post-consumer waste and alternative fibers, such as hemp.”





Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas

Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski

Design: Olivia Ward